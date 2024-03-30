Wigan pair who admit kidnap and false imprisonment must wait longer to learn their fates
The sentencing of two Wigan men for kidnap, false imprisonment, burglary and possession of an assault rifle has been delayed.
Darren Williams, 46, of Robson Place, Abram, and 38-year-old Dean Braham, of Brewery Lane, Leigh, had previously appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to the serious charges and had been due to learn their fates at the end of March.
But the hearing has now been moved to April 17.