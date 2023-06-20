Shane Evans, 26, and Joanne Washtington, 45, of Oak Avenue, Golborne, have pleaded not guilty to failing to prevent the dog from attacking John Anders on May 29 2021 in Nook Lane.

Wigan justices sent the case to be heard at Bolton Crown Court where the trial was originally to have taken place in September last year.

John Anders was injured in a dog attack on Nook Lane, Golborne, more than two years ago

It was then adjourned until June this year but now the trial has been rescheduled again to July 10.