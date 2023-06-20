Wigan pair who deny dog savaging charges see their trial delayed again
The trial of man and woman who deny having an out-of-control pit bull which savaged another man has been delayed.
By Charles Graham
Published 20th Jun 2023, 08:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 08:27 BST
Shane Evans, 26, and Joanne Washtington, 45, of Oak Avenue, Golborne, have pleaded not guilty to failing to prevent the dog from attacking John Anders on May 29 2021 in Nook Lane.
Wigan justices sent the case to be heard at Bolton Crown Court where the trial was originally to have taken place in September last year.
It was then adjourned until June this year but now the trial has been rescheduled again to July 10.
The pair remain on bail.