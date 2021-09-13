Wigan pair's knife-attack trial delayed again - three years after incident

Aaron Robinson, 27, of Buchanan Road, Worsley Hall, and 34-year-old John McLaughlin, of Manchester Road, Ince, are both accused of causing Ryan Wootton grievous bodily harm during an altercation at a Wigan pub on July 15 2018. It was alleged that Mr Wootton suffered a 3cm knife wound in the incident and that he was also kicked and stamped upon while he lay on the ground. Robinson also denies GBH and threatening GBH with a blade. Due to a backlog of cases their trial was set for September 6 this but this has now been further delayed until October 1.