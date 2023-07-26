Wigan parents in court accused of failing to regularly send their children to school

These are the latest cases dealt with by the bench at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court.

Fiona Singleton, 35, of Coniston Avenue, Abram, and Scott Black, 34, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to not sending two children to school between December 5 and February 20.

They were both ordered to pay an £80 fine, £100 prosecution costs and £64 to fund victim services.

Amanda Roe, 43, of High Street, Golborne, had denied failing to send two children to school regularly in 2017 but was found guilty after a trial.

Wigan magistrates have now imposed an 18-month conditional discharge and told her to pay £300 costs and £21 to fund services for victims.

Sophie Hand, of Ashmore Street, Tyldesley, was convicted in her absence of not sending a child to school regularly between January 3 and March 31.

She was fined £440 and told to pay pay £100 prosecution costs and a £176 victim surcharge.

Also convicted in his absence was Simon Ingham, of Manchester Road, Tyldesley, whose child did not attend school regularly between the same dates.

Justices decided he must pay a £440 fine, £100 costs and £176 victim surcharge.

Victoria Martin, of Rixton Drive, Tyldesley, pleaded guilty to not sending her child to school regularly between the same dates.

