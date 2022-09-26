Wigan parents in the dock for failing to prevent their children's truancy

Those who pleaded guilty were treated more leniently than they otherwise would have been.

Alison Clark, 39, of Park Road, Wigan, admitted to not preventing her son's regular truanting from St John's CE Primary in Pemberton between January and April.

A fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge meant she has £174 to pay.

Wigan Magistrates' Court

The same sentence was imposed on Lindsay Murphy, 43, of Tunstall Lane, Pemberton, who pleaded guilty not making sure her daughter regularly attended classes at Dean Trust Wigan.

A much bigger bill is heading to the home of Graham Hunt and Leanne Murray, of Hartley Grove, Pemberton, for not ensuring the attendance of two sons at Dean Trust Wigan just round the corner.

Leanne Murray pleaded guilty but Graham Hunt failed to appear and was found guilty in his absence.