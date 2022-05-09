A warrant had been issued by borough magistrates last month after 75-year-old Thomas Aspey, of Kitt Green Road, Kitt Green, failed to turn up for a hearing.

Soon after news of the bench warrant was published by Wigan Today, a reader got in touch to say she thought that the man who had not attended the courts was the same Thomas Aspey whose family she knew and whose funeral had recently taken place.

Wigan Magistrates' Court

Wigan Today immediately contacted the courts of justice with the information, but only this week, following confirmation to magistrates by Greater Manchester Police, has the warrant be cancelled and the case been officially terminated.

The offence of sexual touching without consent was alleged to have taken place on May 20 last year.