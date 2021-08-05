Wigan pensioner had huge 'child porn' library

Graham McDonald appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to having more than 2,100 images involving the sexual abuse of youngsters.

The hearing was told that the 66-year-old of Lilac Grove, Golborne, created the disgusting pictures and films between July 2016 and May 2020.

Of the footage found on McDonald’s devices, 175 fell into the gravest category of sexual offending seriousness (A).

Bolton Crown Court

Another 162 were deemed category B and a massive 1,843 were judged category C.

He also admitted to a fourth charge of possessing a prohibited image of a child.

The hearing was told that police received intelligence that an IP address belonging to McDonald was being used to access illegal images.

They launched a raid on his home and seized various electrical devices for forensic examination and on which the abuse images were found.

Because of the seriousness of the offences, the bench sent the case to Bolton Crown Court to be completed.

McDonald was remanded on unconditional bail until he appears before a judge for sentencing on Wednesday August 18.