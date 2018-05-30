Wigan pensioner in court on historical sex charges

A Wigan pensioner has appeared in the dock to deny historical sex crimes against children dating back almost four decades.

Francis William Simpson, 71, of Knightscliffe Crescent, Shevington, faces seven charges of indecent assault: two against a boy under the age of 16 and five against a boy under the age of 14.

All the attacks are alleged to have taken place between September 1 1980 and September 30 1982.

After pleading not guilty to the charges at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court, Simpson was released on conditional bail pending his first appearance at crown court.

He will appear before a Bolton Crown Court judge on Wednesday, June 20.