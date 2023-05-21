Wigan pet owner awaits sentence after admitting she neglected her poorly rabbit and dog

Sarah Murgatroyd, 45, of Broom Road, Worsley Hall, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a black Netherland dwarf rabbit called Noah by failing to investigate and address the cause of the animal’s poor bodily condition and ill health between April 13 and 27 last year.

On that second date she also confessed to not addressing a dog named Teddy's needs by failing to provide parasitic control leading to alopecia and flea infestation.

A Netherland dwarf rabbit similar to the one neglected by Sarah Murgatroyd