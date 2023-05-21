News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy
Phillip Schofield has left This Morning after 20 years
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Flight makes ‘emergency stop’ after customer notices ‘burning’ smell
Man (37) mauled to death by dog
Escape to Chateau pair break silence after Channel 4 axe

Wigan pet owner awaits sentence after admitting she neglected her poorly rabbit and dog

A Wigan woman is awaiting sentence after admitting to neglecting her pet dog and rabbit.

By Charles Graham
Published 21st May 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Sarah Murgatroyd, 45, of Broom Road, Worsley Hall, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a black Netherland dwarf rabbit called Noah by failing to investigate and address the cause of the animal’s poor bodily condition and ill health between April 13 and 27 last year.

READ MORE: archive pictures of Wigan’s King Street over the decades

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On that second date she also confessed to not addressing a dog named Teddy's needs by failing to provide parasitic control leading to alopecia and flea infestation.

A Netherland dwarf rabbit similar to the one neglected by Sarah MurgatroydA Netherland dwarf rabbit similar to the one neglected by Sarah Murgatroyd
A Netherland dwarf rabbit similar to the one neglected by Sarah Murgatroyd
Most Popular

She was released on unconditional bail until she is sentenced on June 1, before which a report on her will be prepared.