Wigan pet owner awaits sentence after admitting she neglected her poorly rabbit and dog
A Wigan woman is awaiting sentence after admitting to neglecting her pet dog and rabbit.
By Charles Graham
Published 21st May 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Sarah Murgatroyd, 45, of Broom Road, Worsley Hall, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a black Netherland dwarf rabbit called Noah by failing to investigate and address the cause of the animal’s poor bodily condition and ill health between April 13 and 27 last year.
On that second date she also confessed to not addressing a dog named Teddy's needs by failing to provide parasitic control leading to alopecia and flea infestation.
She was released on unconditional bail until she is sentenced on June 1, before which a report on her will be prepared.