Wigan "pitbull attack" pair's trial date is set
A man and woman who deny having an out-of-control pit bull which savaged another man will be tried in eight months’ time.
Friday, 14th January 2022, 9:43 am
Updated
Friday, 14th January 2022, 9:44 am
Shane Evans, 25, and Joanne Washtington, 44, of Oak Avenue, Golborne, have pleaded not guilty to failing to prevent the dog from attacking John Anders on May 29 last year in Nook Lane.
Wigan justices sent the case to be heard at Bolton Crown court where the pair have now been told that their trial will take place on September 6.
They are on bail until then.
