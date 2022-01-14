Wigan "pitbull attack" pair's trial date is set

Shane Evans, 25, and Joanne Washtington, 44, of Oak Avenue, Golborne, have pleaded not guilty to failing to prevent the dog from attacking John Anders on May 29 last year in Nook Lane.

Wigan justices sent the case to be heard at Bolton Crown court where the pair have now been told that their trial will take place on September 6.

They are on bail until then.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trial will be held at Bolton Crown Court