News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires

Wigan police appeal for help to find wanted man

Police are appealing for help to find a wanted man who could be in the Wigan or Leigh areas.
By Matt Pennington
Published 26th Jul 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan West team posted an appeal on social media on Wednesday afternoon as they tried to track down Anthony McKevitt, who is wanted on recall to prison.

They say the 21-year-old has links to Wigan, Leigh and Manchester.

Read More
Wigan parents in court accused of failing to regularly send their children to sc...
GMP have taken to social media to trace Anthony McKevitt.GMP have taken to social media to trace Anthony McKevitt.
GMP have taken to social media to trace Anthony McKevitt.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call police on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.