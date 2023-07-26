Wigan police appeal for help to find wanted man
Police are appealing for help to find a wanted man who could be in the Wigan or Leigh areas.
By Matt Pennington
Published 26th Jul 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan West team posted an appeal on social media on Wednesday afternoon as they tried to track down Anthony McKevitt, who is wanted on recall to prison.
They say the 21-year-old has links to Wigan, Leigh and Manchester.
Anyone with information about his location is asked to call police on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.