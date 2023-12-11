Wigan police arrest man after weapons and drugs found in his car
Wigan police have arrested a man after a search of his car uncovered weapons and drugs.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers in the Abram area searched the man and his vehicle and located a number of offensive weapons including an axe.
They also found drugs, and suspect that he was driving under the influence of an illegal substance.
The car was also seized.
If you have information regarding crime in your area, contact GMP on 101
Alternatively you can report it to Crimestoppers anonymously, either online or by calling 0800 555111.