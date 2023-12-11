News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Wigan police arrest man after weapons and drugs found in his car

Wigan police have arrested a man after a search of his car uncovered weapons and drugs.
By Sian Jones
Published 11th Dec 2023, 09:50 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 09:50 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers in the Abram area searched the man and his vehicle and located a number of offensive weapons including an axe.

They also found drugs, and suspect that he was driving under the influence of an illegal substance.

The car was also seized.

If you have information regarding crime in your area, contact GMP on 101

Alternatively you can report it to Crimestoppers anonymously, either online or by calling 0800 555111.