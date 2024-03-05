Wigan police arrest man carrying blade
Wigan police have arrested a man who was found carrying a “bladed article”
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers from the Scholes Neighbourhood Team stopped and searched a 49-year-old man who was believed to have information on drug-related offences.
While no drugs were recovered, police found him with a bladed/sharply pointed article was recovered.
The man was arrested and taken into custody.