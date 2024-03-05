Wigan police arrest man carrying blade

Wigan police have arrested a man who was found carrying a “bladed article”
By Sian Jones
Published 5th Mar 2024, 08:05 GMT
Officers from the Scholes Neighbourhood Team stopped and searched a 49-year-old man who was believed to have information on drug-related offences.

While no drugs were recovered, police found him with a bladed/sharply pointed article was recovered.

The man was arrested and taken into custody.