Wigan police are committing to further reducing response times – in a bid to save people from injury, protect property and catch more criminals.

The pledge came as the work response officers do every day is being celebrated during a national week of action.

They are often the first port of call for many emergencies across Wigan, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Greater Manchester Police has more than 1,600 response officers, each serving different areas across the borough and responding to everything from burglaries and robberies, to fights and car accidents.

Chief Insp Glen Rees

They will often be the first to attend an incident to assess the immediate threat and harm, initiate an investigation and provide a reassuring visible police presence for the public.

In the past year, officers responded to 135,726 Grade 1 incidents – calls that need an immediate response - or 370 a day across the GMP force area.

Those incidents were responded to in nine minutes 34 seconds on average, well inside the expected national average of 15 minutes.

GMP response times amongst fastest in the country

The GMP Force Control Room receives almost 600,000 999 calls a year – or 1,600 a day – that are answered in around four seconds on average.

Chief Insp Glen Rees for response in Wigan said: “Wigan is an extremely busy place in terms of incoming demand in and cause for service.

"At the moment we’re putting a lot of processes in around ensuring we have enough officers to respond to those demands particularly in summer when the weather gets nicer.

"We’re continuing to improve those numbers that we’ve got available to respond to incidents.

"We’re also making use of technology as well. We’re currently in the process of rolling out video facilities so we can contact victims of crime and speed up some of our processes.

"It is a continuous improvement journey here in Wigan. It’s a big and challenging place but we are continuing to make sure we have sufficient numbers to respond.”

One recent incident that Chief Insp Rees is most proud of his team for is how quickly they located a high-risk missing person a few weeks ago before he could come to any harm.

He is also urging members of the public to utilise every available way to report crime in your area.

Chief Insp Rees added: “There was a really significant incident with concerns around a vulnerable male, a high risk missing person.

"Officer found him in the woods and thankfully managed to get there in time before he undoubtedly would’ve took his own life.

"That’s just one incident among many that makes me really proud of the teams.

"A lot of police response is driven by when they phone up so please make use of our facilities that we have online.

"Particularly during peak times in summer, 999 can be a real challenge so if it is not an emergency, people can make use of the online reporting facility.