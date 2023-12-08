Police have uncovered a cannabis farm worth tens of thousands of pounds at a Wigan home.

Officer raided a property on Walthew Lane in Platt Bridge on Wednesday (December 6) as part of Operation Acquire.

The huge haul is understood to have an estimated street value of £30,000.

An electricity bypass was confirmed in the property, which resulted in Electricity North West attending.

The cannabis farm which was uncovered

They were required to ensure the property was safe.

No arrests were made and inquiries are ongoing.

Operation Acquire is a proactive operation running across the GMP force area this month that focuses on robustly tackling neighbourhood crime.

PC Allison, of GMP’s Wigan District, said: “The Platt Bridge area of Wigan causes high demand across all differing types of criminality.

“We want to ensure Platt Bridge a more pleasant place to live and visit for most of the community that are not involved in criminal activities.

“In conjunction with the local Neighbourhood Officers and our Neighbourhood Crime Team we have collected and developed intelligence which has allowed us to conduct warrants such as these, which lead to positive outcomes.

“Without input from our communities, we wouldn’t be able to execute these warrants.

"I would encourage anyone with any concerns or information about the trade of drugs in your area to come forward and speak with police directly or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.