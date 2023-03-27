Officers say that since March 11, they have been concentrating on violent crime around the night-time economy using a variety of tactics aimed at ensuring people are safe when out and about in the town centre.

As a result, they have so far conducted 97 weapons sweeps and 43 stop and searches resulting in 13 people being arrested and dealt with for various offences such as serious assaults, possession of weapons and drug offences.

Police were making an arrest in Wigan Parish Church gardens when two women went up to them and asked if they were selling

A spokesperson for GMP Wigan West said that on one occasion, two officers were arresting someone in the parish church dardens when they were approached by two women who asked them if they were “selling”!

They added: “Please help us to rid Wigan town centre of criminals and people who are intent on causing problems.

