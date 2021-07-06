Wigan police make double car seizure

The vehicles, a black and a white BMW saloon, were stopped by constables on patrol in Ince today, June 6.

Officers said they had cause to seize the vehicles after concerns about suspicious activity were raised "for a variety of reasons."

On social media, officers wrote: "Whilst out on patrol, the Ince Neighbourhood policing team have had cause to seize 2 vehicles that have alerted their suspicions for a variety of reasons.....PC Robinson and PCSO Lowe."

Cars seized in Ince

