Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

PC Joel Hopkins was driving his own car off duty when he was involved in a collision with another vehicle on Tanners Lane, Golborne, in July 2022.

Police were made aware of the crash after a member of the public called it in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PC Hopkins was instructed by officers to walk up the street and onto the other side of the pedestrian safety barrier while the scene was assessed for injuries and damage.

PC Hopkins failed to stop at the scene

However, he ignored the request and made off on foot, later reporting the crash and attending Leigh Police Station.

An investigation heard that a member of the public had formed the opinion that the driver had been drinking although this was never proved.

The officer had presented medical evidence that he might have suffered concussion in the collision which had affected his behaviour, but Chief Constable Stephen Watson discounted this during disciplinary proceedings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Hopkins appeared at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court in May 2023 where he pleaded guilty to failing to stop after an accident and disqualified from driving for six months and fined £2,500.

The ban was downgraded to seven penalty points on appeal.

At an accelerated misconduct hearing at Greater Manchester Police HQ, PC Hopkins, who worked in GMP’s Specialist Operations, was dismissed without notice after admitting his actions amounted to gross misconduct.

Chief Constable Watson, who presided over the hearing, also ordered PC Hopkins’s name be added to the College of Policing Barred List.

CC Watson said: “PC Hopkins’s offending behaviour was clearly unlawful and injurious to the public’s perception of what should be represented in the behaviour of a professional and well conducted officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This episode marks a terrible lapse in judgement which runs contrary to the evidence of PC Hopkins' otherwise long and creditable service.