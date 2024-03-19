Wigan police officer sacked after hit-and-run smash
PC Joel Hopkins was driving his own car off duty when he was involved in a collision with another vehicle on Tanners Lane, Golborne, in July 2022.
Police were made aware of the crash after a member of the public called it in.
PC Hopkins was instructed by officers to walk up the street and onto the other side of the pedestrian safety barrier while the scene was assessed for injuries and damage.
However, he ignored the request and made off on foot, later reporting the crash and attending Leigh Police Station.
An investigation heard that a member of the public had formed the opinion that the driver had been drinking although this was never proved.
The officer had presented medical evidence that he might have suffered concussion in the collision which had affected his behaviour, but Chief Constable Stephen Watson discounted this during disciplinary proceedings.
PC Hopkins appeared at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court in May 2023 where he pleaded guilty to failing to stop after an accident and disqualified from driving for six months and fined £2,500.
The ban was downgraded to seven penalty points on appeal.
At an accelerated misconduct hearing at Greater Manchester Police HQ, PC Hopkins, who worked in GMP’s Specialist Operations, was dismissed without notice after admitting his actions amounted to gross misconduct.
Chief Constable Watson, who presided over the hearing, also ordered PC Hopkins’s name be added to the College of Policing Barred List.
CC Watson said: “PC Hopkins’s offending behaviour was clearly unlawful and injurious to the public’s perception of what should be represented in the behaviour of a professional and well conducted officer.
“This episode marks a terrible lapse in judgement which runs contrary to the evidence of PC Hopkins' otherwise long and creditable service.
“It remains clear, however, that notwithstanding the officer’s previously unblemished record, that this factor does not outweigh the potential for the loss of confidence that would ensue if PC Hopkins were to be permitted to continue to perform in the office of constable."