Wigan police officers tackle speeding in hot-spots following community concerns

Drivers have been caught speeding, not wearing a seatbelt and using a phone in a crackdown by police.

By Sian Jones
Published 27th Mar 2023, 10:31 BST- 1 min read

Officers conducted traffic operations in Standish and Aspull amid concerns about road safety.

A post on Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan West Facebook page said: “Within a couple of hours, 16 tickets were issued for various offences including not wearing a seatbelt, using a phone whilst driving and speeding.

"The highest speed registered was 47mph in a 30mph zone.

"As well as tickets being issued, numerous drivers will be summonsed to court as they already have a number of points on their licence.”

Police also did a traffic operation on Spring Road, Orrell due to similar concerns.

Officers spoke to several drivers about speeding and some were given fixed penalty notices.

Police were out conducting traffic operations in Standish, Aspull and Orrell
A spokesman said: “Officers will continue to educate drivers on their attitude towards road safety and will prosecute those who don't follow the rules.”