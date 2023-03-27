Officers conducted traffic operations in Standish and Aspull amid concerns about road safety.

A post on Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan West Facebook page said: “Within a couple of hours, 16 tickets were issued for various offences including not wearing a seatbelt, using a phone whilst driving and speeding.

"The highest speed registered was 47mph in a 30mph zone.

"As well as tickets being issued, numerous drivers will be summonsed to court as they already have a number of points on their licence.”

Police also did a traffic operation on Spring Road, Orrell due to similar concerns.

Officers spoke to several drivers about speeding and some were given fixed penalty notices.

