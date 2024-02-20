Wigan police recover stolen scooter during anti-social behaviour crackdown
Neighbourhood officers were on duty in Platt Bridge and Bickershaw in response to what they describe as a large number of vehicle crime and bad driving reports in those areas.
And on the evening of Monday February 19, they seized a damaged two-wheeler, known to have been illegally taken, which will now be forensically examined and reunited with its rightful owner.
A post on social media by GMP Leigh Atherton and Hindley read: “The reports regarding criminal behaviour in your area are highly appreciated.
"If you would like to report anything to us anonymously, you can do so through the charity Crimestoppers, either online or by calling 0800 555111.”