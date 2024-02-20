Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Neighbourhood officers were on duty in Platt Bridge and Bickershaw in response to what they describe as a large number of vehicle crime and bad driving reports in those areas.

And on the evening of Monday February 19, they seized a damaged two-wheeler, known to have been illegally taken, which will now be forensically examined and reunited with its rightful owner.

A post on social media by GMP Leigh Atherton and Hindley read: “The reports regarding criminal behaviour in your area are highly appreciated.