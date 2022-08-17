News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out

Wigan police return stolen motorbike found in anti-social behaviour hotspot to rightful owner

Police have returned a stolen motorbike to its owner after it was discovered in an anti-social behaviour hotspot in Wigan.

By Sian Jones
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 11:18 am

Officers found the vehicle during patrols in the Platt Bridge area on Monday, which were being carried out in a bid to crack-down on the use of off-road bikes as well as anti-social behaviour.

Read More

Read More
Wigan fire crews called during funeral at crematorium

Anyone with information about crime is urged to get in touch with their neighbourhood policing team by calling 101.

The recovered motorbike

Most Popular

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.