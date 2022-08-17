Wigan police return stolen motorbike found in anti-social behaviour hotspot to rightful owner
Police have returned a stolen motorbike to its owner after it was discovered in an anti-social behaviour hotspot in Wigan.
By Sian Jones
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 11:18 am
Officers found the vehicle during patrols in the Platt Bridge area on Monday, which were being carried out in a bid to crack-down on the use of off-road bikes as well as anti-social behaviour.
Anyone with information about crime is urged to get in touch with their neighbourhood policing team by calling 101.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.