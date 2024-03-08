Wigan police search for motorcyclists after horse rider was badly hurt

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police say the woman was thrown from the horse as the vehicles were “dangerously” driven at her and their engines were revved.

She had been riding the horse along a path on Bee Fold Lane, Atherton, near a fishing pond, at around 1pm on Sunday, February 25.

People in the area came to her aid after she came off the horse.

Police want to speak to these motorcyclists after a horse rider was injured in Atherton

Police launched an investigation into the incident, but no arrests have yet been made.

They are now appealing for help to find the riders of two bikes, as they believe they have vital information that could help with their inquiries.

They have released photographs in a bid to identity them.

Sgt Paul Bodley, of Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan district, said; “We are aware witnesses were in the area at the time and also helped the rider in the aftermath, so are keen to speak to them to understand further what has happened and whether we can identify any suspects.

“We understand incidents such as this linked to anti-social behaviour has a distressing effect in local areas and we are taking a proactive, hard stance to this. High-visibility patrols remain in place locally to ensure we can respond quickly and effectively, but also give the public the chance to speak to officers about any concerns.”

Information can be shared with the police online on by calling 101, quoting incident 2379 of February 27.