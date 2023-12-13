Wigan police seize car after discovering faults when they pull driver over for not wearing seatbelt
Wigan police have seized a car after a driver was spotted not wearing a seatbelt and when they examined the vehicle it was in a dangerous condition.
While on patrol in Abram, neighbourhood officers stopped the vehicle when they realised the man was committing the traffic infringement.
Further checks revealed that the car was missing its front registration plate had no valid MOT certificate, therefore voiding his insurance.
It was therefore towed away.