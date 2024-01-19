News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Wigan police seize vehicle after discovering the driver had no licence

Wigan police have seized a car after discovering the driver had no licence.
By Sian Jones
Published 19th Jan 2024, 04:55 GMT
Abram Neighbourhood Policing Team stopped a vehicle while on the way back from Divisional HQ.

The motorist was found to have no driver’s licence therefore no insurance.

The vehicle was seized and the driver will be summonsed to appear at court.

If you have any information about crime in your area contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.