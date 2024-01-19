Wigan police seize vehicle after discovering the driver had no licence
Wigan police have seized a car after discovering the driver had no licence.
Abram Neighbourhood Policing Team stopped a vehicle while on the way back from Divisional HQ.
The motorist was found to have no driver’s licence therefore no insurance.
The vehicle was seized and the driver will be summonsed to appear at court.
If you have any information about crime in your area contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.