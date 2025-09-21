Officers are continuing to investigate a firearms discharge on a Wigan residential street.

But they have sought to reassure the public that there appears to be no wider threat to the community.

A 54-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and has since been bailed pending further inquiries following the firing of two blank rounds in Bevington Street, Ashton-in-Makerfield shortly after 11am yesterday (Saturday September 20).

No injuries have been reported.

Bevington Street where the gun was reported to have been fired

Det Insp Lee Shaw said: “I would like to reassure the community that this is an isolated incident with no wider threat to the public.

“Officers seized the firearm yesterday and further searches have taken place in the area, with the scene now stood down.

“Between April 2024 and April 2025, we successfully took 86 firearms off Greater Manchester’s streets and we will continue to remove illegal weapons away from harming our communities.”

Police yesterday said that it was too early to draw any connections between the Bevington Street incident and one on Wednesday September 17 when it was reported that a man had been seen loading a gun in the car park of the Thomas Gerard pub in Ashton town centre.

On that occasion several local schools were temporarily put into lockdown, armed police descended on the area and the force helicopter was scrambled.

Police said that two men were spoken to but no-one was injured and no weapon recovered.