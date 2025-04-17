Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An inquiry has been launched after a Wigan borough man died in prison.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dean Clementson, 33, and originally from Tyldesley, passed away at HMP Forest Bank in Pendlebury, Salford, on April 1.

Police say there are no suspicious circumstances.

An inquest has opened at Bolton Coroner’s Court but was then adjourned pending further investigations.

Dean Clementson died at HMP Forest Bank on April 1 this year

They include one by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2020 Mr Clementson was sent to prison for 28 months for menacing a security guard who caught him shoplifting at Tyldesley’s B&M Bargains and a separate charge of possessing a blade on another occasion.