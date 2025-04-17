Wigan prisoner death: investigation launched

By Charles Graham
Published 17th Apr 2025, 15:45 BST
An inquiry has been launched after a Wigan borough man died in prison.

Dean Clementson, 33, and originally from Tyldesley, passed away at HMP Forest Bank in Pendlebury, Salford, on April 1.

Police say there are no suspicious circumstances.

An inquest has opened at Bolton Coroner’s Court but was then adjourned pending further investigations.

Dean Clementson died at HMP Forest Bank on April 1 this year

They include one by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.

In 2020 Mr Clementson was sent to prison for 28 months for menacing a security guard who caught him shoplifting at Tyldesley’s B&M Bargains and a separate charge of possessing a blade on another occasion.

