Wigan prisoner death: investigation launched
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
An inquiry has been launched after a Wigan borough man died in prison.
Dean Clementson, 33, and originally from Tyldesley, passed away at HMP Forest Bank in Pendlebury, Salford, on April 1.
Police say there are no suspicious circumstances.
An inquest has opened at Bolton Coroner’s Court but was then adjourned pending further investigations.
They include one by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.
In 2020 Mr Clementson was sent to prison for 28 months for menacing a security guard who caught him shoplifting at Tyldesley’s B&M Bargains and a separate charge of possessing a blade on another occasion.