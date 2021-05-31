Wigan prisoner has sentence extended for attacking prison officer
A Wigan jail inmate has had five weeks added to his sentence after he admitted attacking a prison officer.
Monday, 31st May 2021, 11:58 am
Craig Blissett, 21, now of HMP Forest Bank, launched the attack on Chris Fields at Hindley Prison last September 28.
As well as the extra prison time, Blissett, was ordered to pay his victim £150 in compensation.
