Wigan prisoner has sentence extended for attacking prison officer

A Wigan jail inmate has had five weeks added to his sentence after he admitted attacking a prison officer.

By Court Reporter
Monday, 31st May 2021, 11:58 am

Craig Blissett, 21, now of HMP Forest Bank, launched the attack on Chris Fields at Hindley Prison last September 28.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

As well as the extra prison time, Blissett, was ordered to pay his victim £150 in compensation.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.

A Wigan jail inmate has had five weeks added to his sentence after he admitted attacking a prison officer