Wigan publican charged with defrauding Macmillan Cancer Support

Andrew Westwell, who is the licensee of the Commercial Inn on Heath Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, is charged with taking donations raised at a fund-raising event held in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support, borough magistrates heard.

The 52-year-old is further accused of “committing fraud while occupying a position, namely as a fund-raising agent of Macmillan, in which he was expected to safeguard, not to act against, the financial interests of Macmillan Cancer Support and that he dishonestly abused that position, intending to make a gain, by failing to pay the value of all such donations to Macmillan Cancer Support and keeping it for himself.”

The offences are alleged to have taken place at some point between December 22, 2019 and July 31 this year.

The Commercial Inn at Ashton

The case was adjourned and transferred, at the request of the prosecution, to Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court where Westwell is due to make his first appearance on Friday, November 12.

He has yet to enter pleas to the two charges and has been remanded on bail until his next court date.