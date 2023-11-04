News you can trust since 1853
Wigan purse thief and would-be burglar to be sentenced next month

A Wigan man will be sentenced next month after admitting to theft and trying to break into a neighbour's garage.
By Charles Graham
Published 4th Nov 2023, 12:30 GMT
Kevin Furlong, 55, of Millers Lane, Platt Bridge, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to stealing a Ted Baker purse from Rachel Weigh and entering a garage on Millers Lane as a trespasser with intent to steal.

Both offences took place on October 25.

He was bailed, conditional that he resides at his home address and observes an electronically-tagged curfew until sentencing on December 14.