Wigan purse thief and would-be burglar to be sentenced next month
A Wigan man will be sentenced next month after admitting to theft and trying to break into a neighbour's garage.
Kevin Furlong, 55, of Millers Lane, Platt Bridge, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to stealing a Ted Baker purse from Rachel Weigh and entering a garage on Millers Lane as a trespasser with intent to steal.
Both offences took place on October 25.
He was bailed, conditional that he resides at his home address and observes an electronically-tagged curfew until sentencing on December 14.