Wigan race threats couple punished

Louise Disley, 45, and Neil Disley, both of Coniston Avenue, Ince, admitted causing Pauline Czornaja harassment or distress by using racist language on May 25.

Appearing before Wigan and Leigh magistrates, each was given an 18-month conditional discharge and each must pay a total of £107 to the court and victim services.

