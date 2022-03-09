Patrols have been taking to the A49 link road between Westwood Park and Goose Green after receiving complaints of dangerous driving along it.

The route was established in order to ease traffic on the congested, residential Poolstock Lane.

But old habits are proving to die hard with many drivers still sticking to the old road while the new carriageway remains relatively sparsely used.

Police on patrol on the A49 link road

With big roundabouts, a long, straight stretch and a hump-backed bridge in the middle of it, the link road has been the scene of several instances of idiotic motoring.

And police are now taking action which has included using dispersal orders which aim to prevent unruly gatherings, as well as traditional police methods for dealing with bad driving.

A spokesperson for GMP Wigan West said: “Worsley Mesnes Policing Team were out covering the A49 link road over the weekend.

"A number of motorists were issued with dispersal notices and reported for traffic offences."

Residents have already called for traffic calming measures to be introduced on the road before a serious accident takes place.

The road forms part of a major bypass system, decades in the making, which ultimately aims to connect the M61 at Westhoughton with the M6 at Orrell.

The next phase is set to be created between Little Lane at Goose Green and Billinge Road at Pemberton which will involve the demolition of two houses and the building of a railway bridge.