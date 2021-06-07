Wigan rail passenger convicted of fare dodge
A Wigan rail passenger has been convicted of a fare dodge.
Monday, 7th June 2021, 11:31 am
Jermaine Bowes, of Blackberry Drive, Hindley, was found guilty in his absence after a trial by Wigan magistrates of not having a ticket on a train at Hindley on July 18, 2019.
A fine, compensation, court costs and a payment to victim services brought his bill to £404.50.
