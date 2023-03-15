News you can trust since 1853
Wigan rail passenger hit in the pocket for hurling threats and abuse on a train

A Wigan rail passenger has been penalised for using threatening and abusive language against a woman on a train.

By Charles Graham
Published 15th Mar 2023, 04:55 GMT- 1 min read

James Taylor was on a service between Southport and Stalybridge on August 12 last year when he launched a verbal attack on Bethany Parkinson which, borough magistrates heard, was strong enough for her to fear violence.

Pleading guilty to the Public Order Act offence, the 46-year-old of Collett Close, Scholes, was ordered to pay a fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £197.

Taylor was prosecuted under the 1986 Public Order Act
