Wigan railway station groper awaits his court fate

A Wigan 51-year-old is awaiting sentence after admitting that he molested a woman.

By Charles Graham
Published 4th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Brian Snowden, of First Avenue in Springfield, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to the single charge of sexually touching a female aged over 16 without her consent at Wigan North Western railway station on May 21 last year.

The hearing was adjourned until Thursday May 11 for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

Wigan North Western Station, where the woman was attacked
Until then Snowden has been released on unconditional bail.