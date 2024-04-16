Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Train operator Northern started playing music inspired by the likes of Beethoven, Mozart and Handel at nine stations in 2022 and another 26 stations last year, as part of trials which aimed to prevent loitering, vandalism and graffiti. The stations included Orrell and Bryn.

Customers said they felt safer because large groups stopped gathering there and causing a nuisance, particularly during school holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Music is played at certain times of the day to ensure it has an impact on anti-social behaviour and the volume is controlled so it does not disturb residents.

Bryn railway station

Chief operating officer Tricia Williams said: “We’re pleased to have found an innovative and effective way of deterring anti-social behaviour.

“Following the successful trial, we will continue playing classical music at these stations and look to introduce it at others in the coming months.

“We want all of our customers to feel safe and secure when they travel and this approach, along with other investment we are making, is working well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a bid to tackle criminal activity and anti-social behaviour, Northern is also setting up 600 new CCTV cameras at its stations.

It has installed 7,000 HD CCTV cameras on its fleet of trains and invested £1.7m in the roll-out of more than 1,000 body-worn camera kits to staff across its network, taking the total number now in operation to 1,300.