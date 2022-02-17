Wigan rape accused appears in the dock
A man has appeared before Wigan justices accused of rape.
Gregory Padin faces a single charge of attacking the woman - who cannot be named for legal reasons - at Bickershaw on February 13.
Police reports stated that the victim was in her 20s.
Because of the seriousness of the case, the 42-year-old of Liverpool Road North, Sefton, was immediately sent to Bolton Crown Court where he will make a first appearance on March 21.
In the meantime he has been released on conditional bail. The conditions are that he resides at a named address in Cambridge Road, Liverpool, and that he observes an electronically-tagged curfew between the hours of 7pm and 7am.
No plea has yet been entered.
