Wigan rape accused appears in the dock

A man has appeared before Wigan justices accused of rape.

By Charles Graham
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 2:59 pm
Updated Thursday, 17th February 2022, 3:16 pm

Gregory Padin faces a single charge of attacking the woman - who cannot be named for legal reasons - at Bickershaw on February 13.

Police reports stated that the victim was in her 20s.

Because of the seriousness of the case, the 42-year-old of Liverpool Road North, Sefton, was immediately sent to Bolton Crown Court where he will make a first appearance on March 21.

Wigan's courts of justice

In the meantime he has been released on conditional bail. The conditions are that he resides at a named address in Cambridge Road, Liverpool, and that he observes an electronically-tagged curfew between the hours of 7pm and 7am.

No plea has yet been entered.

