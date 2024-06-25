Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents on a Wigan street are living in fear as shots have repeatedly been fired at their cars, homes and even at a child.

There have been multiple incidents in recent weeks of pellets, possibly from a BB gun, being fired on Eldon Gardens and Richmond Road in Bryn.

Initially vehicles and property were targeted, but a four-year-old girl has now been hit by a pellet and other people have reported near misses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the situation escalates, there are fears that someone could be seriously hurt.

Ball bearings have been recovered following incidents of shots being fired on Eldon Gardens and Richmond Road in Bryn

One resident, who asked not to be named, said: “It could be a murder case if it hits someone in the head.”

Police have been informed of the shootings since they began.

The resident said: “Over the last few weeks, there have been shots fired on the front at people’s cars, windows, house windows. We don’t know where they were coming from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The kids have picked up all the ball bearings, which are big ball bearings and little ones.

"It was just causing damage to cars originally, but the other night they shot a child and it hit her shoulder. She is only four years old and was just playing on the front.”

Other incidents have seen car windows smashed, while people have reported pellets that “just missed them or skimmed them”.

Residents are now worried about leaving their homes and allowing children to play outside, as they wonder what will happen next.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The girl’s mother wrote on social media: “This is absolutely disgusting… it was inches away from her face.

"Kids can’t even play out without being a target. It’s getting worse and needs resolving.

"Luckily she’s only come out of this with a bruise. But this could have been worse.”

Bryn with Ashton-in-Makerfield north councillor Steve Jones said: “People are absolutely petrified, especially with a young girl being shot. I think that’s when it got more serious and people started panicking.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have been called several times and officers rushed to the street last Friday after shots were fired at a house, with reports locally that a man was detained.