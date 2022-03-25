Wigan residents asked to air their views on community policing
Wigan householders are being given the chance to have their say on policing in their neighbourhoods.
By Charles Graham
Friday, 25th March 2022, 1:32 pm
Sgt Stuart Hall of Wigan Police Neighbourhood Team is asking for participation in completing a short survey to obtain valuable feedback in relation to neighbourhood policing in your local community.
Your views would be greatly valued and appreciated and assist your local police force to understanding the priorities, concerns and opinions of the communities they serve. Please click the link in order to take part in the short survey.