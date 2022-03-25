Sgt Stuart Hall of Wigan Police Neighbourhood Team is asking for participation in completing a short survey to obtain valuable feedback in relation to neighbourhood policing in your local community.

Here are 10 places you can get a delicious ice cream in Wigan as the sun continu...

Your views would be greatly valued and appreciated and assist your local police force to understanding the priorities, concerns and opinions of the communities they serve. Please click the link in order to take part in the short survey.