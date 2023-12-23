Wigan residents given products and advice to keep themselves safe through the winter months
Members of the Wigan community have been provided with advice and tools to keep themselves and their belongings safe.
PCSO Amanda was joined by Coun Paul Collins at Shevington Library to hand out free security products as well as advice. Products included Faraday pouches, personal attack alarms, door sensors and other items.
Coun Paul Collins posted to social media and said: “Another combined surgery with our police team at Shevington Library. We gave some useful crime prevention gadgets to residents.”