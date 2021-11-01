Wigan residents left terrified after a surge of break-ins

Residents have been left shaken up after a series of break-ins hit Hindley Green.

Several woke up on Monday morning to find pedal cycles and fishing equipment had been stolen.

CCTV footage shows two males using bolt cutters to break into a shed on Cambourne Drive and cameras also picture what look like the same figures in Bexhill Drive and Taylor Road where break-ins also happened in the early hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CCTV footage on Cambourne Drive which show two males breaking into a bike box

Michelle Bradbury, whose husband had his two bikes stolen on Cambourne Drive, said: "We can't believe what has happened, we are gutted and feel violated.

"We kept our bikes in an Asgard bike box, which cost £600. These are recommended by the police as they are supposed to stop things like this from happening.

"The burglars got into our garden via our next door neighbours and they kept looking up at the bright light on our house to check no-one woke up. Usually I don't sleep well, but the one night I do this happens.

"There were four bikes kept in there, they didn't take mine but took my husband's two bikes. The one that was slightly older was found left in a neighbour's front garden.

CCTV footage on Cambourne Drive which show two males using bolt cutters to enter a bike box

"We're now left wondering if they are going to come back."

Martin Ross's son also had his bikes stolen on Taylor Road. He said: "My son is devastated. These bikes cost over £3,500 which he has saved up for just for them to be stolen two weeks later.

"I didn't even notice when I first went outside, it was only when I spoke to a neighbour that I thought I better check on our bikes.

"They knew what they were looking for because they never took any of the scooters or the little kid's bike that we have."

The same figures were seen carrying out raids on Bexhill Drive and Taylor Road

Mr Ross also said one of his neighbours had £10,000 worth of fishing equipment stolen, while another neighbour's shed was broken into and the burglars attempted to take the TV on the wall.

He added: "The past three or four years it's been terrible. But despite these issues, I still think it's safe for me and my family."