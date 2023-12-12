Residents of a Wigan housing estate are living in fear of their lives after a terrifying series of arson and vandal attacks.

Cars and a home have been firebombed and a number of business and vehicle windows smashed in a spate of violence that has shaken the community of Beech Hill.

Locals are calling for a stepping-up of security while it has been suggested that at least some of the attacks are the responsibility of a lone pedal cyclist seen masked on the streets.

A victim's pride and joy car goes up in flames in Beech Hill

Since the final week of last month there has been a litany of attacks:

November 26 – a car was torched outside a house on Bluebell Ave between 5.30pm and 6.30pm;

November 26 – a car on Acacia Crescent had its car windows smashed between 7.30pm and 7.50pm;

November 26 – a shop window on on Knowsley Road is put through at 8.15pm;

November 28 – a car is set on fire along with wheelie bins on Acacia Crescent at 3.45am;

November 28 – aa shop window gets smashed again on Knowsley Road at 3.52am;

December 4- arson attack at a property on Beech Hill Lane when petrol is poured through the letterbox at 2am;

December 4 - arson attack on a car parked in Bluebell Avenue at 2.17am;

December 4 – a shop window is smashed again on Knowsley Road at 2.19am;

December 7 – a car is set on fire in Rose avenue shortly before midnight.

This figure with a pedal bike was caught on camera and residents believe he may be responsible for at least some of the attacks

One resident who did not want to be identified said: “This is really frightening. Some of these attacks are arson with intent to endanger life.

"You are frightened to go out but then again you are frightened to stay indoors after what’s happened.

"There may only be one person responsible for all of them – some male in his 20s who rides around on the bicycle.”

Another said: “This might be someone with a grudge and settling scores or it might be someone just attacking places for the sheer pleasure of it, but either way it’s extremely dangerous and it is a big worry that someone might get seriously hurt if this continues.”

Another car ablaze outside a Beech Hill home

And a Wigan councillor, who asked not to be named for safety reasons, said: “I am very concerned about all this.

"What we need is a bigger police presence, especially in the early hours of the morning when many of these attacks are taking place.

"We are told that there are as many police now than we’ve had in Wigan for many years. If that’s the case, we need to see some of them – and at the right time of night.”

A police spokersperson said: “Greater Manchester Police are aware of numerous incidents that have taken place in the Beech Hill area of Wigan.

“Investigations are currently ongoing by the local neighbourhood team in that area and officers are keeping an open mind if they are separate incidents or linked to one another.