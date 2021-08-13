Wigan residents urged to check credentials of cold callers looking for work

In recent weeks, Wigan Council’s trading standards team has been working with a resident after they were left with a pricey and poor-quality roofing repair requiring further remedial work.

With 53 per cent of over 65s nationally estimated to having been targeted by fraudsters, the Leigh resident wants to use her experience to warn others against using unreliable and uninvited traders.

Coun Paul Prescott, the council’s portfolio holder for environment, said: “We’re urging our residents to be cautious when it comes to uninvited ‘cold callers’.

People are urged to be careful when cold callers knock on their door

“The services on offer can be overpriced and of poor quality, with no come back if things go wrong further down the line.

“For peace of mind, we would always recommend people use the Wigan Council’s Good Trader Scheme where you can find plenty of local reputable tradespeople that have been verified by trading standards and have assurance that the job will be done properly and fairly.

“The scheme’s website provides residents with over 180 local businesses to choose from, whose members have agreed to a code of practice to deal fairly and honestly with their customers.”

The local authority advises residents to avoid using traders who call uninvited to their home. They are encouraged to ask for a business card or paperwork to show their address, never feel obliged to pay by cash and take time to consider their options before agreeing to any work.

Coun Kevin Anderson, portfolio holder for police, crime and civil contingencies, added: “If residents are concerned about traders cold calling in the area, they should contact trading standards via the Citizen's Advice consumer services helpline on 03454 040506 or if they feel threatened, ring the police.”

Go to goodtraderscheme.com or ring 03454 040506.