As ever, the ploy is to con would-be victims into disclosing bank account details so the fraudsters can access their savings.

A spokesperson for the F Relief Neighbourhood Team in Wigan said: “We have had reports of a scam text message making the rounds regarding the £400 cost of living crisis payment for energy bills.

"If you receive a text message asking you to submit your bank details please ignore this.

The fraudsters try to obtain would-be victims' bank details

"The payments will automatically be taken from your bill and will not be transferred directly into your bank account.

"If you have any elderly relatives or friends, please make them aware.”