Wigan residents warned of cost-of-living crisis text scam
Police have issued an urgent warning to residents to beware a new texting scam aimed at fleecing those expecting their cost-of-living energy bill rebate from the Government.
As ever, the ploy is to con would-be victims into disclosing bank account details so the fraudsters can access their savings.
A spokesperson for the F Relief Neighbourhood Team in Wigan said: “We have had reports of a scam text message making the rounds regarding the £400 cost of living crisis payment for energy bills.
"If you receive a text message asking you to submit your bank details please ignore this.
"The payments will automatically be taken from your bill and will not be transferred directly into your bank account.
"If you have any elderly relatives or friends, please make them aware.”
Experts have previously warned that scammers have been sending messages claiming to be from local councils and the regulator Ofgem offering rebates but neither of these fulfils such a service.