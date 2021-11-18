Wigan road sealed off by police after elderly man found dead

Several police cars and an ambulance are currently at the scene in Heaton Street, Standish, following the tragedy which officers say does not appear to be suspicious at this stage.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: "Shortly after 6.45am this morning (Thursday November 18), officers were called to Heaton Street, Standish, over concerns for the welfare of a man.

"The North West Ambulance also attended but, sadly, a man in his 70s was found deceased.

Heaton Street sealed off

"The investigation is in its early stages and enquiries are ongoing. However, it is not believed to be suspicious."

There are no reports of arrests at this stage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 6635 quoting incident 540 of 18/11/21.

Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.