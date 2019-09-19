Wigan's Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates ...



Damien John McKeown (37): Woodhouse Lane, Wigan - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following a release from prison: Fined £50.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

Stephen John Horrocks (47): Bryn Road, Ashton - Drink driving with 92 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Community order with curfew for 55 day days, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £90, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Liam Matthew Morrall (27): Battersby Street, Higher Ince - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following a release from prison: Fined £100, pay costs of £65.

Samson Leviathon Paul Crook (21): Castle Hill Road, Hindley - Assaulted Victoria O’Neill by beating her: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and unpaid work for 150 hours, restraining order not to contact the victim or enter Laurel Crescent, Hindley, pay £50 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

John Cross (74): Downall Green Road, Wigan - Drove at a speed exceeding 30mph in a speed restricted area: Fined £60, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, driving record endorsed with three points.

Andrew Junior Harris (29): George Street, Hindley - Assaulted Kathryn Holland by beating, criminal damage of patio doors and a kitchen window: Jailed for four months suspended for 12 months, restraining order not to contact the victim or enter Nixon Phillips Drive, Wigan, pay £730 compensation.

James Michael Gerrard (47): Grenfeld Close, Wigan - Stole a jetwash and jacket to the value of £647 after entering as a trespasser at McDonald’s in Wigan: Community order with curfew for 12 weeks and drug rehabilitation activity requirement, pay £647 compensation.

Mark Holden: Linney Square, Scholes - Deposited litter, namely cardboard packaging: Fined £150, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £100.

Zach Hurley (29): Kipling Avenue, Wigan - Carried out a prohibited procedure, namely the cropping of the ears, on three bull-type dogs: Community order with unpaid work requirement for 150 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £800.

Ian Ferguson (57): Baytree Road, Wigan - Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order: Fined £100, pay costs of £65.

Elliot Carruthers (23): Briar Road, Wigan - Drug driving in a Vauxhall Corsa with ketamine in the blood above the specified limit: Fined £300, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Daniel Fairhurst (35): Vulcan Road, Marsh Green - Drink driving in a petrol powered go-cart on Vincent Way, Marsh Green, drove without insurance or a licence: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and unpaid work for 60 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £90, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Lesley Swain (49): Buchanan Road, Wigan - Drink driving on Buchanan Road, Wigan, with 55 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £325, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £32, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from behind the wheel for 12 months.