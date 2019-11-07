Wigan's Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates ...



Phillip Mark Hickey (32): Nixon Phillips Drive, Hindley Green - Assaulted Katherine Holland by beating her: Jailed for eight weeks, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £122.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

Kyle Christopher Massam (30): West Mount, Whelley - Assaulted Carol Smalley by beating her, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour: Community order with eight-week curfew, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85.

Liam Robert Sloan (35): Gauntley Gardens, Billinge - Failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85, driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Jasmin Matfen (23): Flockton Avenue, Standish - Dishonestly failed to promptly notify the Department of Work and Pensions in the prescribed manner of a change in circumstances, namely that they were earning more than the prescribed limit: Community order for 12 months with unpaid work requirement for 40 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Susan Kathryn Robinson (46): Dickens Place, Wigan - Damaged a motor vehicle to the value of £600 belonging to Craig Fitzpatrick: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, restraining order not to contact Craig Fitzpatrick or enter Burns Close, Wigan, pay £600 compensation.

Rocky Lee Fearnley (45): Lower New Row, Wigan - Failed without reasonable excuse to surrender to custody at a police station, drove a large goods vehicle or passenger carrying vehicle while disqualified: Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, drug rehabilitation requirement, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from holding a driving licence for five years.

Ramin Haghi (28): Bank Street, Golborne - At Wembley, possession of 175 milligrams of methylamphetamine hydro-chlorine: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victims services of £20.

Scott James Thompson (30): Lily Lane, Platt Bridge - Drove on Millers Lane, Platt Bridge, while disqualified: Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months.

Robert Beswick (34): Devonshire Close, Wigan - Kept a vehicle that was unlicensed: Discharged conditionally for six months, ordered to pay vehicle excise back duty of £241.

Gary Kenyon (34): Greenwood Avenue, Wigan - For committal to prison or for an order for disqualification from holding or obtaining a driving licence for non-payment of child support and costs: Pay £2,142 or in default serve 42 days custody suspended.

Chelsea Lowe (22): Thorburn Road, Norley Hall - Assaulted Nicola White by beating her: Community order for 12 months, unpaid work requirement for 80 hours, pay £50 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Robert Edward James Prescott (42): Boyswell House, Scholes - Drug driving with benzoylecgonine in the blood above the legal limit: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Daniel James Kenyon (27): Comet Road, Wigan - Damaged a Renault Clio belonging to Jordan Fishwick to the value of £400: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay £400 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £21, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.