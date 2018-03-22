Wigan's Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates ...



Isobel Herlem (35): Brookfield, Scot Lane, Wigan - Failed to stop after an accident, drove without insurance or a licence, drove on Morton Avenue, Wigan, with the proportion of Diazepam in the blood above the legal limit, took a Ford Fiesta without consent and before it was returned £5,000 worth of damage was caused to the vehicle: Four-month community order with curfew for four weeks, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Andrea Margaret Abbott (48): Whitecroft Road, Wigan - Drink driving on a slip road of the M6 at Junction 25 with 88 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 22 months.

David Duncan Kelly (51): Latham Lane, Orrell - Assaulted Malachy Gibbons by beating him: Community order for 12 months with unpaid work requirement for 200 hours, restraining order not to contact the victim or go to an address in Sinclair Place, Worsley Mesnes, pay £500 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Abigail Kenworthy Yates (30): Fairclough Street, Hindley - Drove on Seaman Way, Ince, while disqualified from driving, drove without insurance: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, no endorsement on licence as defendant was unaware of previous court proceedings that had resulted in her disqualification.

Gary Allen (21): Liverpool Road, Platt Bridge - Drug driving a Fiat Punto on Chapel Green Road, Hindley, with a cannabis derivative in the blood, above the legal limit: Fined £250, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Susan Joyce Lyon (54): Moorland Road, Hindley - Dishonestly failed to disclose to the Department for Work and Pensions that she possessed capital in excess of the prescribed upper limit: Community order with curfew for 59 days, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Mark Anthony Bowden-Davies (31): Wigan Road, Ashton - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order: Jailed for six months, suspended for two years, carry out 30 hours of unpaid work.

Paul Walsh (33): Springfield Road, Wigan - Breach of the peace in Wigan: Bound over in the sum of £150 for 12 months to keep the peace.

Daniel Anthony Smith (45): Boyswell House, Scholes, Wigan - Breach of the peace in Wigan: Bound over in the sum of £100 for 12 months to keep the peace.

Bobby Oluwatosin Abdul (36): Woodhouse Lane, Wigan - Drove on the M6 motorway at a speed exceeding 40mph in a temporary speed restriction area: Fined £80, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £100, driving record endorsed with four points.