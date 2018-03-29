Wigan's Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh magistrates ...



Jack Cain (19): Ormskirk Road, Pemberton - Drug driving with cocaine in the blood exceeding the legal limit: Community order with 16-week curfew, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 28 months, disqualified from driving for 28 months.

Lorraine Molyneux (44): Billinge Road, Wigan - Drink driving on Enfield Street, Pemberton, with 333 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 milligrammes of blood, with the legal limit being 80 milligrammes: Jailed for six weeks, suspended for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Daniel Melling (31): Heyford Road, Wigan - Stole four beard trimmers to the value of £265 belonging to Tesco and stole electric razors to the value of £500 from Boots, stole two coats to the value of £59 from TX Maxx: Nine-month community order with four-week curfew, pay £200 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Joanne Claire Fidler (42): Prosepct House, Green Lane, Standish - Drink driving on School Lane, Standish, with 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £138, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Sarah Louise Kiss (36): Belmont Avenue, Bickershaw - Possession of cannabis: Fined £200, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Craig Prescott (29): Briar Road, Worsley Hall - Drove while disqualified, drove without insurance: Community order with curfew for 12 weeks, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for six months.

Julie Kenny (33): School Way, Wigan - Assaulted a police officer in the execution of his duty: Fined £80, pay compensation of £30, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Stephen Michael Unsworth (35): Scholes, Wigan - Possession of a knife in a public place without good reason: Jailed for six months, the offence being so serious because the defendant had a previous relevant conviction and the offence was committed whilst he was probation, ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Matthew Alexander Dawber (27): Wigan Lower Road, Standish Lower Ground - Possession of articles for use in a burglary, namely gloves, torch and crowbar: Jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, unpaid work requirement for 120 hours.

Darren Parkinson (28): Spring Street, Scholes - Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order: Order to continue and fined £50.

John Cartwright (59): Lord Street, Wigan - Eight counts of failing to comply with an abatement notice to stop nuisance noise from a dog barking: Discharged conditionally for 18 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £200.

David Arthur Cox (63): Cansfield Grove, Ashton: Assaulted Michael Hayes by beating, committing an offence while subject of a conditional discharge: Discharged conditionally for two years, restraining order not to contact the victim for one year.

Michael Ashurst (28): Saddleback Road, Pemberton - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order given for assault of Deborah Elstins by beating: Jailed for 11 weeks.