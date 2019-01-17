Wigan's Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates ...



Carl Anthony Turton (37): Prestt Grove, Wigan - Possession of crack cocaine, a controlled drug of Class A: Fined £120, required to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

Daniel Collins (31): St John’s Road, Aspull - Assaulted Amy Shaw causing actual bodily harm, assaulted Emma Flynn by beating her, damaged a door hinge to the value of £20 belonging to Emma Flynn: Jailed for 26 weeks with the offence being so serious as a sustained and unprovoked assault involving kicking the victim’s head in her own home, pay total of £350 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £250 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Gary O’Shea (28): Petticoat Lane, Ince - Stole a bicycle to the value of £1,500 belonging to Adrian Connaughton: Community order for 12 months with unpaid work requirement for 300 hours included, pay £1,500 compensation.

Kieron Johnson (39): Orrell Hall Close, Orrell - Dishonestly made off without payment for a total of £105 worth of diesel on two separate occasions, harassment of Adele Johnson: Community order for 12 months with drug rehabilitation requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work, pay £105 compensation.

Connor James Browitt (25): Bradley Close, Standish - Assaulted a police officer by beating: Community order for 12 months with rehabilitation activity requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work, ordered to pay £100 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Stefan Evans (31): Gordon Street, Scholes - Drink driving in a Citroen Bellingo van on Caroline Street, Wigan, with 66 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes, being drunk in a public place while having the charge of a child under the age of seven, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour, carrying in the front of a vehicle a child under the age of 14 who was not wearing a seatbelt: Community order for 12 months with rehabilitation activity requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from behind the wheel for three years.

Neil Christopher Masters (33): The Brick, Wigan - Without lawful excuse, damaged a window to the value of £200 belonging to Tamar public house, guilty of being drunk and disorderly on Robin Park Road, Wigan: Jailed for 28 days with the offence being so serious as committed while on licence for a conditional discharge, pay £200 compensation.

Kerry Elaine Taylor (42): Constantia Street, Lower Ince - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Fined £20, pay costs of £100.

Paul Anthony Madden (40): Dodhurst Road, Hindley - Damaged an external door to the value of £100 belonging to Wigan Metropolitan Council: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay compensation of £100, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

David Paul Collier (38): Woodhouse Lane, Wigan - Possession of a knuckleduster in a public place, Market Street, Leigh, without lawful excuse: Community order with eight-week curfew, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85 pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Keith Rodgers (32): Virginia Way, Marsh Green - Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order: Order to continue and varied to include seven hours of unpaid work requirement.