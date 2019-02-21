Wigan's Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates ...



Victoria Michelle Entwistle (29): Brancaster Drive, Hindley Green - Drink driving in Atherleigh Way Retail Park, Leigh, with 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath: Fined £220, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

Wendy Rampling (43): Wigan Road, Ashton - Possession of £5 worth of cannabis: Fined £166, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Tracy Cook (55): No fixed address - Failed to comply with the notification requirements of a sex offenders order by failing to complete their annual notification, failed to surrender to custody: Community order for six months with drug rehabilitation requirement, fined £20, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Kirsty Barrington (28): Thicknesse Avenue, Wigan - Failed to provide a specimen when suspected of having committed a driving offence: Community order for 12 months with unpaid work requirement for 120 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Kathleen Karen Margaret O’Neil (31): Gordon Street, Leigh - At Wigan, stole goods to the value of £61 belonging to B&M Stores: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay compensation of £61.

John Dennis Leach (24): Devonshire Road, Atherton and Danielle Liptrott (26): Anson Place, Marsh Green- At Wigan used or threatened unlawful violence towards another: Jailed for nine weeks suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order not to enter Fitzadam Street, Wigan, pay £50 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £150 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Leyton Paul Jones (35): Millers Lane, Atherton - At Wigan, sent by means of public electronic communications network a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £300 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Mark Thomas Woodcock (38): Diggle Street, Wigan - Harassment of Patricia Jukes: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Jordan James Cadman (19): Coniston Park Road, Standish - Breach of the peace in Wigan: Bound over in the sum of £200 for 12 months.

Nicola Stockley (44): Vulcan Road, Marsh Green - Stole toiletries and gift sets to the value of £162 belonging to Boots Plc, committed an offence while in the operational period of a suspended sentence order given for various shoplifting offences and failing to surrender to custody: Jailed for 18 weeks with the offence being so serious as a prolific offender stealing to fund drug addiction, pay £162 compensation.

Shane Clarke-Caswell (22): Scott Lane, Wigan - Assaulted Jaimie Brocklehurst by beating her, committed an offence while subject of a conditional discharge order given for an offence of criminal damage: Community order with drug rehabilitation requirement, fined a total of £100, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Gary O’Shea (28): Belmont Avenue, Bickershaw - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order given for theft of a £1,500 bicycle: Pay costs of £60, community order with curfew for 18 weeks.